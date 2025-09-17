Chandler Nicole Sherrill on Brands Leaning Into Musicians' Strengths

The Electric Feel exec explains the dynamics of winning partnerships

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 17, 2025 12:00 am

Chandler Nicole Sherrill | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Chandler is senior director of creative at Electric Feel Entertainment. Her journey into the music business began in 2015 when she joined Lisa Ramsey-Perkins and Joe Scaife’s publishing company, Little Extra Music, as a song plugger, advancing to the role of CD. She worked with songwriters like Walker Hayes and Luke Combs. In 2017, Chandler became creative director at MV2 Entertainment. During that tenure, she worked with tunesmiths like Thomas Archer, David Frasier and Josh Thompson. They contributed to the company’s catalog, which included No.1 singles by Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

As a singer, dancer and entertainer, Chandler worked for Hershey Park, SeaWorld San Antonio and in the cast of the General Jackson Showboat.

We spent two minutes with Chandler to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Chandler, tell us …



Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up and currently live in Nashville.

Your earliest musical memory.

A Shania Twain concert in kindergarten. My parents pulled me out of school to go home and take a nap so I could stay up late. That concert blew my little mind.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and Ricky Manning to name a few.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

It was July 2021, and I was in a Zoom meeting with Cris Lacy from Warner Music Nashville, pitching songs with my team, when she asked for a Blake Shelton single. I immediately texted her a song (“Come Back as a Country Boy”), and she loved it. By August, Blake had cut the song, and by Oct. 1 it was a single. It was wonderful to see a great song find its home so quickly and celebrate that victory with one of my favorite writers, Josh Thompson.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Ricky Manning. I met Ricky in the fall of 2024, as I was starting my position at Electric Feel. One of my friends, Christina Wiltshire, brought him to me to see about working on a project. I immediately fell in love with his music and knew it was something special. His viral song “Someone Else and Jesus” is only the beginning.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE the traditional country sound. But it is so exciting to see people from pop, hip-hop, R&B and even K-pop coming to Nashville as working musicians. If you had told me this 20 years ago, I would have said you were crazy. There has never been a better time for independent artists. With the way social media has evolved, artists are able to connect with fans on a global scale.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

I have to give a shout out to my girl Kelsea Ballerini. She hustles like no other. From selling out her first arena tour, coaching Season 27 of The Voice and being a Cover Girl, she can’t be stopped.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

TV: I just finished Running Point with Kate Hudson on Netflix and loved it. I laughed, I cried, it was so enjoyable. I had no idea it was inspired by a true story. It’s always inspiring seeing women who against all odds rise to the occasion and thrive.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Meryl Streep

Your favorite fictional character.

Violet Sorrengail

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Bands should work with brands they are excited about. It’s always evident when creatives are working with a brand or product they don’t really love. I am “influenced” the most when I can see the real connection to the brand, which then inspires me to jump on board.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Brands should lean into musicians’ creativity. A generic “read” about a product isn’t what followers want to see. The brands that lean into the personalities and strengths of these musicians and their connection with their fanbase will see much better results. Be bold, do something different!

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I would not be the publisher I am today without Mike Whelan. He coached me through some of the toughest times of my career. He is the person I call whenever I have a question, need to vent or crave advice.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

I’d be a teacher of some sort. I love working with kids of all ages. Teaching music or dance and helping kids fall in love with the arts would be insanely rewarding. I would also love to be a TV or podcast host—I’ve always enjoyed MC-ing events.

