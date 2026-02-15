Beal Institute's Mark Watters on Directing Music for the Oscars and Olympics

The Beatles provided the spark for his career

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 15, 2026 8:00 am

Mark Watters | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Mark is an Emmy-winning composer and conductor with a resume that includes music for motion pictures, television, DVDs, video games and special events. In addition to serving as director of the Beal Institute, Watters oversees Eastman’s newly established master of music degree in contemporary media/film composition and teaches graduate courses.

Watters served as music director for two Olympics—the 1996 Centennial Games in Atlanta and the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. Television work includes CBS, Hallmark and Disney. Watters has also created original scores for theater productions and video games. As a guest conductor, Watters has led the Los Angeles Philharmonic and London Symphony, among others. In 2002, John Williams asked him to co-conduct at the Academy Awards. He also has worked as a conductor for Beyoncé, Sting, Barry Manilow and more.

We spent two minutes with Mark to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he's admired.

Mark, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Irving, Texas., which is a suburb of Dallas.

Your earliest musical memory.

The Beatles. My older brother and I each got guitars for Christmas in 1965 and we formed a band with some other kids in the neighborhood.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

I have always loved Carlos Santana’s music. I also play saxophone, so horn bands were a favorite, including Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears and Tower of Power. In college my musical universe expanded greatly. Jazz: Charlie Parker, Phil Woods, Gerry Mulligan, Clifford Brown. Symphonic music: Debussy, Ravel, Mozart, Bach. Bands: Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Serving as music director of the 1996 Summer Olympics and later, the 2002 Winter Olympics were life changing experiences. To be that close to something so monumental and to work beside such talent is a gift.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I was honored to be asked to score the documentary, Eastman at 100. On my suggestion, all of the music was performed by Eastman students. I’m also proud to be working with the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester on the Soundtrax Film Music Festival.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

It used to be that people enjoyed pretty much one type of music. But these days, with the ease of access to so much recorded music, we can enjoy so much more.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Film composer, arranger, conductor and legend John Williams has always been an inspiration. His work in the ’70s and ’80s inspired me to choose a path in media music. His work is consistently brilliant. The several times I worked with him were thrilling career highlights.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Podcast: The Soundtrack Show hosted by David Collins. There are several podcasts on film music but his is the absolute best. TV: Anything Ken Burns does is fabulous. Also, the brilliant BBC nature documentaries. Film: The last film I saw that really moved me was back in 2012—Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

George Clooney

Your favorite fictional character.

Atticus Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

With integrity.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Again, with integrity.

A mentor that helped you navigate the industry.

Composer Don Ray

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Chef.

