Anand R. Ramakrishnan of Artiligence on Blending Curiosity, Courage and Creativity

He explains how health marketing became his calling

by Shahnaz Mahmud December 3, 2025

With over two decades of experience both in India and abroad, Anand is currently ECD at Artiligence. While copywriting is his core competence, Ananda has been handling responsibilities across the spectrum, from strategy, ideation, creative direction to liaising with clients for numerous brands.

We spent two minutes with Anand to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Anand, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Having grown up in Mumbai—the city that never sleeps, the city of dreams—I have always been a part of the city and the city a part of me.

How you first got interested in health.

After having spent nearly a decade in advertising, and having handled diverse brands from across a wide spectrum of sectors, I was both impressed by and immersed in the power creativity possesses in influencing and improving people’s lives. It was also around this time that I had the good fortune to work on a campaign for a healthcare brand. Not only did it make my work more purpose-driven, but I knew at once that this was my calling.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

Recent times see a significant—and welcome—shift in the way brands communicate and connect with healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, etc. What once often revolved around the functional attributes of the brand, molecule, etc., the needle has shifted to more humane aspects. The brand narratives and conversations, nowadays—though amplified and enhanced by AI—have evolved and carry an emotional pitch and empathetic tone while communicating with their audiences. Can there be anything more exciting and enticing than this evolution that promises to empower humankind and, in turn, businesses?

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

The most recent work done by Lowe Lintas Mumbai for its “The Dawai Reader” campaign for Alkem Laboratories, really stands out. It bagged a Silver Lion at the Cannes Pharma Lions 2025.

Play

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

The Pursuit of Happyness remains the most beautiful and inspiring story I have ever come across.

Your favorite fictional character.

The Joker from the DC Universe.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Curiosity, it is said, killed the cat. For me, nonetheless, inquisitiveness has been my key strength. If one isn’t curious, I believe, they won’t have the courage to be creative. My mantra: Be curious, be courageous, be creative.

Your biggest weakness.

The very attributes of curiosity and inquisitiveness prove to be my weaknesses, too, at times—if not always. While I try my best to strike a balance, it’s a work in progress.

