Alanna Dillon of Riff Raff on Having a Deep Appreciation for the Arts

Taking a leap of faith proved transformative

Alanna Dillon | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Alanna is an executive producer at Riff Raff. Earlier, she served as a producer for Jake Scott, Tim Godsall, The Malloys, Meji Alabi, Los Perez, Ninian Doff, Justyna Obasi, Paul Middleditch and many others. Her work includes efforts for Apple, Meta, League of Legends, Amazon, Lexus and Target. She is a freelance trustee of the Producers’ Health Benefits Plan Board and a member of the Commercials Peer Group at the Television Academy.

We spent two minutes with Alanna to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Alanna, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Primarily in Chicago, with a bit of London, Wisconsin, Tennessee and New Mexico thrown in. Now I live in Los Angeles.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I turned 4 years old, I had one of those paint-your-own-T-shirt parties and had a fantastic time.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Upon graduating Vanderbilt, I emailed 40 production companies. One replied, saying I should consider an internship. I flew to Los Angeles, interviewed and toured three apartments. Two weeks later I was living here and working in the industry.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I grew up surrounded by oil paintings, sculptures, drawing, artifacts. I went to musicals, the opera and the theater. When I love the general aesthetic of something, it makes me happy. It’s what motivates me in the world of advertising. Recently, a friend took me to see the New York City Ballet. Totally blew me away.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

The Lincoln commercial with Jake Scott. The spot consisted of stylized vignettes of people in stressed situations—surrealist art incorporated into a car commercial. I also celebrated 10 years in L.A. at the time and our martini shot was on a sailboat—and I’m a sailor. The combination of filmmaking, sailing and my L.A. anniversary made it one of the most memorable and rewarding projects I’ve ever worked on.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

Definitely Amazon x Lexus with Anderson.Paak. We had ambitious creative, two clients, two agencies, a celebrity, a bear, driving shots, a drone, wire rigs, choreographed dance routines, two days to shoot and three units. On top of this, only a few weeks of prep. It was one of those jobs I almost didn’t take. And then everyone was so collaborative, wonderful and trusting.

Play

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Megaforce’s 2021 “Open Spaces Burberry” campaign. It encapsulates art in advertising.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Doug Atkinn’s Lightscape exhibit at Marciano Art Foundation. I’ve never gone to a video installation where I was that captivated by the full loop.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Perfectionism—I wear my heart on my sleeve. I push myself by expecting the best. Because I’m easy to read, I believe people find it easy to trust me.

Your biggest weakness.

Perfectionism—I wear my heart on my sleeve. And because I’m an easy read, people know if I’m uncomfortable or unhappy. Not something I always want to broadcast.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Jan Wieringa. Producer for Ridley Scott, David Fincher, David Lynch and more. I met her when I was 22 and the fourth office PA on a project—aka the “food” PA. I went on to manage production for her. One of the most difficult parts about rising in the industry is motivating those around you to see you at the “next level.” Jan has taken me seriously every step of the way. It taught me to take others in the same position seriously.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising/production.

Food critic.

