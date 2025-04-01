Time of the Season: Blue Jays Rock Toronto

And more great ads from around the globe

Below, we explore some great work that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Toronto Blue Jays, ‘Lights Up. Let’s Go’

Agency: Tall Poppy

When the Jays play at home, Toronto experiences the “Blue Jays Effect,” driven by the mantra: “The bigger the hit, the bigger the ripple.” Over a montage of explosive images—windows shattering, houses shaking, plates smashing—players, including superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., send the cowhide soaring out of the park.

Artículo 19, ‘The Shooting’

Agency: Grey México

Artículo 19 unveils a campaign highlighting the brutal reality for the press in Mexico. Featuring a short film that starkly portrays the violence journalists endure—shooting for the truth while being shot at to be silenced. The appeal underscores the profound imbalance in this struggle, exposing relentless attacks on freedom.

Lynx, ‘Get Apprrrrroved!’

Agency: LOLA MullenLowe

She may think you’re attractive—but does her cat agree? It seems 60 percent of tabby owners refuse to date someone their cat dislikes, inspiring Lynx Catnip. Infused with 50 percent catnip oil, it’s blended with fresh geranium, spicy nutmeg and smooth cedar for a scent that captivates both humans and felines. (Not an April Fools item, though it is a limited edition.)