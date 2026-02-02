Starbucks' 'Coffee Run' and More Ads Celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

With Samsung, Air Canada, Visa, Delta x Hershey's

Starbucks, ‘The Coffee Run’

Agency: Anomaly

A guy on a scooter delivers coffee to Olympians in the snow. Whimsical stuff, served piping hot. Athletes Amber Glenn, Elana Meyers Taylor, Oksana Masters and Aaron Pike appear. “The campaign reinforces Starbucks role in the rituals that bring people together, from everyday moments to once-in-a-lifetime global events,” we’re told. Julian & Quentin directed.

Samsung, ‘Always Open’

Agency: LePub Milan

Samsung reframes victory beyond the podium for Milano Cortina 2026. The film follows an athlete and her father across years of training, quiet encouragement, setbacks and small wins. At the climactic moment, she captures her big moment via dual recording on a Samsung Galaxy device. In this way, she shares the triumph with those who supported her. Because success is best when it’s shared.

Hershey’s, ‘Happiness Is the Real Gold’

Agency: The Martin Agency

This heartfelt spot follows five U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their families through emotional reunions and reflections on early sporting moments. What matters most is that competitors remain happy doing what they love.

Air Canada, ‘Tyler’s Walk’

Agencies: TBWA\Canada • Spy Films • Nimiopere

This is the true story of Tyler McGregor, an elite OHL prospect whose dream ended the day cancer took his leg. Told through his first walk after surgery, each step unlocks memories of promise, loss and resilience. As past and future converge, Tyler discovers sledge hockey and rises to captain Team Canada, ultimately meeting his younger self at Milano Cortina 2026. The dream never ended—it evolved.

Delta Airlines, ‘Great Heights are our Proving Ground’

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy N.Y.

This campaign explores how the Olympic and Paralympic journey begins long before competition itself. Directed by Sam Brown and shot by Autumn Durald, the work captures the emotional highs and lows of preparation, the symbolism of departure, and the unseen support that carries athletes on the road to Milano Cortina.

Visa, ‘Elevating the Power of Women in Sport’

Agency: Anomaly

Through intimate, emotionally resonant visuals, the work shows how every experience shapes what comes next. It spotlights the village of coaches, family, fans and everyday moments that power progress.