Nike Canada Hopes You'll Regret Your World Cup Stay

And other great Summer of Soccer campaigns from Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Fox One, Changi Airport and Topper's

by Ads of the World June 29, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some notable FIFA World Cup-related campaigns that recently broke far and wide, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Nike, ‘Welcome to Canada. We Hope You Regret Your Stay’

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

As part of its “Rip The Script” platform, Nike Canada playfully challenges the country’s reputation for friendliness. The spot highlights the contrast between Canada’s welcoming image and the fiercely competitive style of its Men’s National Soccer Team, positioning the nation as a gracious host off the pitch but a formidable opponent during match play. Read More

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Topper’s Pizza, ‘Superstitious’

Candybox

This one’s from Canada too. It’s centered around the bizarre, everyday superstitions shared by sports enthusiasts, the spot seamlessly positions Topper’s Pizza as an essential part of their match-day ritual. Read More

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Changi Airport Group, ‘Where the World Comes to Play’

We follow a football as it journeys through some of Changi Airport and Jewel’s most recognizable spaces, including the Rain Vortex, Wonderfall and Dreamscape. Featuring members of Singapore’s national team with a cameo by legend Fandi Ahmad. Beyond the film, the celebration extends through live match screenings and interactive challenges. Read More

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Fox One, ‘The FIFA World Cup Comes First’

Agency: Anomaly

Built around the obsessive nature of World Cup fandom, the campaign follows supporters whose attention is completely consumed by the tournament, even while carrying out important everyday responsibilities. Across a series of comic films, fans attempt to balance watching matches with tasks such as supervising a swimming pool or taking a driving test—with predictably chaotic results. Set to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the work playfully captures the emotional fixation of football supporters and the feeling that, during the World Cup, everything else can wait. Read More

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Pepsi x Football Nation, ‘The Sound of Football’

For more than half a century, Pepsi has been part of football culture, from major tournaments to grassroots competitions. Its new Football Nation platform shifts the focus beyond the action on the pitch to the emotions, rituals, and communities that surround the game. Celebrating everything from pre-match traditions and lifelong rivalries to post-match debates and shared moments of joy, the initiative recognizes that football is shaped as much by its fans as its players. Read More

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Pizza Hut, ‘Every Four Years’

Production Co.: New Brand Film

The brand highlights how the tournament and its fans evolve over time, while the tradition of sharing a slice remains constant. We follow the generational bond between a father and son as they watch tournaments over the years, it connects the highs, heartbreaks, and comebacks of sport to the enduring ritual of ordering pizza. Read More