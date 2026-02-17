Johnnie Walker's Tribute to Paulinho da Costa and Other Global Goodies

Featuring campaigns from Singapore, Brazil and Morocco

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

AIA Group, ‘Rethink Healthy’

Agency: BBH Singapore

This spot focuses on a father’s pride in his high-achieving son, Ben, celebrating his promotions and relentless drive. At the same time, Ben navigates the demands of work and family. As his stresses accumulate with no outlet, Ben is forced to confront the unrealistic standards that shape not only his own wellbeing but also the life he shares with the people he loves most.

Play

Johnnie Walker, ‘The Man Who Changed the Rhythm of the World’

Agency: AlmapBBDO

What do “Thriller,” by Michael Jackson, “La Isla Bonita,” by Madonna, “All Night Long,” by Lionel Ritchie, “We are the World,” by USA for Africa, and many hits by Whitney Houston and Tina Turner have in common? Brazilian musician Paulinho da Costa on percussion.

Play

Mio,’ DAHAB’

Agency: Vox Morocco

He saves crumpled coins in a hidden tin, resists sweets, and carries a dream bigger than himself. One pack of MIO holds the promise of a miracle. A chance to win a gold necklace worth 10,000 dirhams, not to shine, but to finally tell her, with something that carries weight and light, that he sees her sacrifices and loves her deeply.