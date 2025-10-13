Is This the Most Bonkers KFC Ad of All Time?

Great work from Australia, Thailand and France

Here are some notable campaigns that broke across the globe in recent days, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

KFC Australia, ‘Sweet Tokyo’

Agencies: Ogilvy Australia • Hogarth Worldwide

Renowned Japanese director Hiroshi Kikuchi brings his signature mix of absurdist comedy and high-energy action to KFC Australia’s wacky campaign. Filmed in the bustling streets of Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, the cinematic spot tells a love story between two star-crossed ingredients—Hot & Crispy KFC and Sweet Teriyaki sauce. With playful humor, stylized choreography and a distinctly Japanese flair, the film celebrates KFC’s limited-edition “Sweet Tokyo” range.

Play

B-Quik, ‘Why B-Quik?’

Agency: Human Intelligence Creative Lab

B-Quik dominates fast-fit oil changes, but most people still associate the brand with tires. To change that, this campaign drops the poetry and turns up the volume—direct, simple and impossible to ignore. Now, when drivers think B-Quik, they’ll think OIL CHANGE! Because it’s not just about tires or oil, it’s about keeping people moving.

Play

Renault E-Tech, ‘Electric vs. Petrol’

Agency: Publicis Conseil

In a dark, silent garage, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E awaits as technicians move with ritual precision. The driver steps in, igniting a symbolic duel between electricity and petrol—a blazing line of fire racing alongside the electric powerhouse. Set to Kavinsky’s “Nightcall” featuring Angèle and Phoenix, the film fuses speed, style and sound into a charged celebration of Renault’s past and future.