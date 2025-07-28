Google Goes K-Pop, and More Worldwide Highlights

Repping Australia, Slovakia and the U.K.

Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

‘Just Ask Google’

Agency: 72andSunny Australia

This spot celebrates those everyday moments when curiosity sparks connection. In a heartwarming hero film, a dad dives headfirst into the vibrant world of K-Pop to bond with his teenage daughter. Google Search is there to help. Featuring girl group LE SSERAFIM, the story highlights tools like Google Lens, AI Overviews and Circle to Search, this one shows how tech can turn questions into shared experiences.

Slovenská Sporiteľňa, ‘The Future Is Yours’

Agency: Zaraguza

This film captures the wonder of new beginnings through a child’s eyes, blending big dreams with touches of fantasy and imagination. It reflects the quiet courage it takes to believe, reminding us that every great journey begins with a small, hopeful step.

The Royal Navy, ‘A Club Like No Other’

Wavemaker • Rogue

Think of the Royal Navy Reserves as the ultimate club, packed with adventure, camaraderie and opportunities for personal growth. This bold initiative flips old assumptions and shows that for busy go-getters, the Reserves offer more than a weekend hobby. You’ll find real mates, real missions and stories you’ll be telling for years. Why stick to the local gym or running club when you could be training at sea?

