Depressed Pets, a Wretched Boss and More Global Finds

Featuring campaigns from India, the United Arab Emirates and Chile

Here are some notable campaigns that broke in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Lahori Zeera, ‘Har Koi Peera Lahori Zeera 2.0’

Agency: Enormous

Lahori Zeera makes the bold decision not to feature its product upfront in this crazy spot. The brand builds a sense of mystery instead, as characters calmly destroy their cars, helmets, roofs, umbrellas and more. When they pause to admire the carnage and prepare to resume hostilities, the audience is treated to a ridiculous reveal.

Emirates NBD, ‘The Horrible Boss’

Agency: 5 Degrees Marketing Solutions

An overworked employee discovers an irresistible bank travel offer and asks for time off. The boss, cruel and unreasonable, refuses. Desperate, the employee invents increasingly absurd excuses, each one rejected more harshly than the last.

NotCo, ‘Aroma Best Friend’

Agency: BBDO Chile

Some goodbyes are harder than others. For example: Science says 40 percent of dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave. And while they’ve tried toys, treats and training, studies show there’s one key element that can actually reduce their stress: Their owner’s scent. Dogs don’t need distractions. They need you. Or at least, the memory of you.