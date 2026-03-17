Chrome's 'No Internet Dinosaur' Rampages IRL

Repping Indonesia, Peru and Kenya

by Ads of the World March 17, 2026 7:30 am 1 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

On Negocios, ‘Dino’

Agency: Lemon

Chrome’s dreaded “No Internet Dinosaur” stomps out of the browser and into the real world via this playful film imagining what would happen if the pixelated icon came to life. Watch as a chunky, Minecraft-style T-Rex springs terrifyingly storms an office in full attack mode. Thankfully, an engineer steps up to save the day, turning a common computer frustration into a chaotic, comic moment.

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DANA, ‘Aman Dari Badman’

Agency: Salvo

“Aman Dari Badman” translates to “Safe from Badman,” an Indonesian-English phrase referring to scammers, hackers or fraudsters. By using witty, tongue-in-cheek language and over-the-top silliness, this fun campaign highlights the serious issue of digital protection and how we can avert disaster.

Play

Guinness, ‘A Lovely Day’

Agency: VML U.K.

Guinness unveils this new push for its Foreign Extra Stout as part of a Premier League sponsorship. The high-energy spot is designed to put real Premier fans at the heart of the story and deepen recognition of Guinness as the official beer of the league.