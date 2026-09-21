Complex's Moksha Fitzgibbons Says Will Trumps Skill

'Everyone has good ideas. It comes down to execution and work ethic'

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 21, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Moksha Fitzgibbons | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

“It’s the lighthouse for everything cool across music, style, art and food,” Moksha Fitzgibbons, president of Complex, tells Muse of the growing content and commerce platform he’s led as president since rejoining the company in 2023.

“We started as a niche digital magazine that shipped on a Sony MiniDisc,” he recalls. That’s a humble start for a massive experiential engine that currently boasts over 190 million monthly users, mostly between the ages of 18 and 34.

Moksha was a part of the original team that launched Complex and spent 15 years of his career (2002 to 2017) helping build it into the media empire it is today, ultimately serving as chief revenue officer.

Prior to his role at Complex, Fitzgibbons served as the president of the livestream shopping platform NTWRK While there, he worked with Jimmy Iovine, Drake, Live Nation, Goldman Sachs, Footlocker and more.

ComplexCon will celebrate its 10th anniversary next month.

We spent a few minutes with Moksha to learn more about his background, inspirations and how trends are colliding all at once.

How does it feel to reach the 10th anniversary of ComplexCon?

It’s a little surreal. What started as an idea CEO Aaron Ace Levant sketched on a few pages in Ecko’s office, while I was scrolling on my BlackBerry, is now the most important festival in youth culture. It’s remarkable that Complex is one of the only digital media brands with the kind of consumer engagement and fandom where we can actually sell tickets to fans, with over 70,000 attendees in the past with even greater projections for this year’s festival.

What would you tell your younger self if they could see you now?

I grew up without electricity or running water. So honestly, I don’t think that version of me could have projected any of this.

What trend is shaping culture right now?

There isn’t just one. There are so many trends having an impact right now: K-Pop, Latin culture, AI, live events, creator-led content. It’s all colliding at once.

What’s the last great book, article or video you consumed?

Treasured Island by Michael Gross—it’s the history of St. Barths real estate.

Best podcast for smarter thinking?

I wouldn’t say there’s one “best,” but a few that work for me are The Daily, All-In, Pivot and Lex Fridman’s podcast.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

Revitalizing Complex after the challenges that followed its previous sale. Leading that turnaround and rebuilding the business has really been the defining project.

Who changed the trajectory of your career, and what did they teach you?

Peter Ferraro. He taught me to work harder than everyone else, and that if you do, it all comes together profoundly.

You’ve got two minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Everyone is smart, and everyone has good ideas. It comes down to execution and work ethic. Will beats skill 90 percent of the time.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.