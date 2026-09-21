Hornbach's Amazing DIY Movie Camera and More Great Ads From Around the World

Plus: Troye Sivan delivers in a big way for Uber Eats

by Ads of the World September 21, 2026 9:45 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Hornbach ‘A Movie Camera’

Agency: HeimatTBWA

In which we learn that you can hire makers to construct a working 35mm movie camera from products sold at the chain, thus creating a campaign that’s drawn big-time praise and engagement. The client’s famed for crafting fun, high-profile work. This one adds some whimsical action! to its approach, fusing DIY and creativity in an unexpectedly wondrous way.

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And here, the makers present the making of:

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Uber Eats Australia, Phew

Agency: Special Australia

Remember when getting groceries meant queues, parking and actually leaving the house? Uber Eats rewinds to 2013 in “Phew,” a nostalgic comedy from Special directed by Steve Ayson. Featuring Troye Sivan and Redfoo, the campaign imagines life before on-demand delivery, turning everyday shopping frustrations into a simple reminder of just how good convenience feels. Read More

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Nescafé Indonesia x No Na, ‘The Fans Challenge’

Agency: Leo Indonesia

Instead of advertising at young Indonesians, Nescafé decided to create with them. Partnering with four emerging artists from No Na, the brand invited fans to dream up increasingly wild dance challenges. The campaign grew through creators, Jakarta takeovers and a bespoke music video, proving that youth relevance comes from participation, not interruption. Read More

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AI-R Studio, ‘Don’t Kill the AI Stars’

Agency: Pico Love

Pico Love’s AI-r Studio wants to give AI its moment in the spotlight. As brands hesitate to embrace generative tools, the studio argues that the technology shouldn’t be judged simply for being AI. When paired with a strong idea, compelling story and genuine craft, it becomes another creative tool. Because ultimately, it’s not about the technology. It’s what you create. Read More

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United International Pictures • Universal

‘The Black Phone 2: Interactive Phone Booth’

Agency: 5SEIS

For The Black Phone 2, 5SEIS turned a movie premiere into a horror experience. A mysterious phone booth began ringing at Cinemark Palermo, and anyone brave enough to answer heard the protagonist’s voice as cinematic lights and sound erupted around them. With its eerie winter design, the installation became the night’s most photographed attraction, bringing the film’s terror into reality. Read More