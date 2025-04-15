Better Run: Apple x Telia Unleash a Killer Bear

Our weekly roundup of global greats also features Fini and KFC

by Ads of the World April 15, 2025

Below, we explore some great work that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Apple x Telia, ‘Killer Bear’

Agency: Åkestam Holst NoA

Director: “Walk here and look tired, then we’ll release the killer bear.”

Swedish action hero Jens Hultén: “Wait—what!?”

As the crew scatters to various bear-proof shelters, a huge grizzly roars and the chase is on. Luckily, Jens is a fast runner and escapes being eaten. The director is thrilled, because they absolutely got the shot.

Fini, ‘Fallin in Love’

Agency: Zombie Studio

This short film, directed by Paulo Garcia, tells the story of Cupid tasked with bringing together Noah and Emma—two strangers who pass each other every day on the subway, yet remain oblivious to one another due to their constant phone use. To succeed in his mission, the little archer will need both creativity and a touch of boldness.

KFC, ‘Bottomless Bucket’

Ogilvy South Africa

Sibs returns to his small hometown with a bucket of KFC for his granny. As he’s greeted by a group of old friends, each grabs a piece of chicken—and once the bucket empties, it miraculously fills again. Word spreads fast as the bucket makes its way through town, astonishing aunties, coaches and even the mayor. Soon, it’s no longer just a meal—it’s a phenomenon.