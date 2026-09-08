Aquamar's 'Chickensanity' Turns Mealtime Into Surreal Time

Featuring campaigns from Brazil, South Africa and Canada

by Ads of the World September 8, 2026 4:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Aquamar, ‘Chickensanity’

Agency: One23West

Aquamar has identified North America’s real dinner problem: chicken, chicken and, apparently, more chicken. “Break Free From Chickensanity” turns our obsession with the bird into a surreal psychological thriller, following a family trapped in an endless loop of the same chicken meal night after night. Just when it feels like they may never escape, Aquamar arrives with an easy-to-prep seafood intervention, offering a delicious escape from poultry purgatory. Read More

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The Link School of Business, ‘Against the Current’

Agencies: Anonima • Not Brand Studio

The Link School of Business trumpets its arrival in Miami by turning entrepreneurship into an underwater journey. A lone fish leaves its massive school and faces fear, setbacks and uncertainty before reaching its destination. Created with AI, the project uses the journey to express Link’s core belief: Entrepreneurs don’t follow markets, they create them. Read More

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Castle Milk Stout, ‘Sign Your Clan’

Agency: Retroviral

Castle Milk Stout is giving South Africa’s deaf community a new way to say who they are. After two-and-a-half years working with sign language experts, the brand has created the world’s first Clan Signs, giving the nation’s 4 million deaf and hard-of-hearing people a way to sign their clan names for the first time. Seven signs have been formally ratified, and this campaign illustrates the idea through the story of a deaf couple who incorporated clan signs into their everyday lives. The work builds on Castle Milk Stout’s “Savour Your Richness” platform, turning cultural heritage into something that can finally be seen, shared and signed. Read More