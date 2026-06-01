Ahead of World Cup, Vini Jr. Flips for Havaianas

Plus Lyka's 'Poo Glorious Poo' and more global greats

by Ads of the World June 1, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Havaianas, ‘Vini Jr. Takes Brazilian Flair to the World’

Agency: GUT Madrid

This fun campaign is built on the idea that slipping into a pair of flip-flops can instantly change your mood, turning everyday moments into carefree and joyful experiences. Drawing on the energy and optimism associated with Brazilian culture, the film presents the footwear as more than practical items. Instead, these are symbols of attitude and self-expression. Naturally, playful and confident Vinícius Jr. puts his best foot forward. Read More

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Lyka, ‘Poo Glorious Poo’

72andSunny Australia

Inspired by “Food Glorious Food” from Oliver!, this colorful musical celebrates an unlikely subject: dog droppings. Framed as a joyful Broadway-style production, the film swaps the pet food category’s usual sentimentality for humor, song and spectacle, treating healthy stools as a sign of canine wellbeing. Elaborate choreography, theatrical performances and an upbeat melody turn a normally taboo topic into entertainment, highlighting the link between diet, digestive health and happier dogs. Read More

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IngOn, ‘Almost-Gone Soap’

Agency: Wolf BKK

Built around the universal habit of pressing an almost-finished bar of soap onto a new one, the work turns a familiar household ritual into the heart of its story. Rather than focusing on beauty claims, it celebrates the behavior itself, portraying the relationship between old and new soap bars as a metaphor for people trying to stay together. The film culminates in a striking visual of leftover fragments attached to a fresh bar, transforming what is usually seen as waste into a symbol of continuity and ingenuity. Read More

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CU • Korea Forest Service, ‘Leave No Broth’

Agency: Innocean South Korea

This initiative addresses the growing problem of hikers pouring leftover ramen soup onto mountain trails, where it can contaminate soil and attract pests. Featuring energetic critters, the spot encourages folks to adopt leave-no-trace habits and make conservation part of the outdoor experience. The pitch centers on Magic Bomb, a portable solidifier that transforms leftover broth into a gel-like substance in around two minutes, allowing it to be disposed of as regular waste. Read More