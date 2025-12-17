Center Parcs Shows Vacationers Floating in Private Bubbles

It's time to unwind for a change

by David Gianatasio December 17, 2025 10:45 am 1 min read Share:

Life’s so stressful and anxious in a million anxious and stressful ways. I want my peaceful bubble of calm serenity right now, dammit!

U.K. holiday village chain Center Parcs aims to fill our universal need for relaxation and escape.

And Neverland found a downright bubbly way to deliver the message.

Big-ass bubbles in a bucolic village. What could possibly go wrong?

Geeky TV references aside, the work, playfully lensed by Untold Studios’ Fred Scott, bounces artfully on the line between tranquil and creepy. That’s meant as an endorsement. The stuff’s just different enough to stand out in a crowded field, intriguing and family-friendly with a touch of the surreal.

And if you’re in the mood for a bubble bath…

The campaign starts rolling out in Europe this week across TV, Cinema, OOH and social.