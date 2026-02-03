VW's 'Drivers Wanted' Returns for Big Game

Nostalgia play hits the road

by David Gianatasio February 3, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

VW wants you to live your awesomest life and drive a Volkswagen while doing it. The automaker is also leaning into ’90s nostalgia in an effort to reverse a sales slump So, for the Super Bowl, VW has revived its Clinton-era “Drivers Wanted” line via Johannes Leonardo and director Leigh Powis of ProdCo. House of Pain’s “Jump Around” from 1992 provides the soundtrack.

Indeed, there’s much merry leaping and general good timing in the extended-cut below. It’s a very vibe-y montage, with lots of quick cuts propelled by sound and motion.

The commercial plays it very safe. And, in a way, it could be touting almost any brand, auto or otherwise. That said, in these turbulent times, maybe feel-good imagery and reminders of better days are enough. Most of us could probably use some nostalgia right about now.

“Our passion has always been about our cars and our people; our drivers, our dealers, our employees,” says Kjell Gruner, president and CEO, VW Group of America. “This campaign celebrates that connection and invites everyone to share in the joy of driving a Volkswagen.”

A 30-second edit will air during the second-quarter of Sunday’s SB60 telecast on NBC. The :90 above begins breaking today across various platforms.