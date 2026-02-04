Southwest Recreates an Airport in the Great Outdoors for Regional SB Spot

Because airline seating shouldn't be so wild

by David Gianatasio February 4, 2026

Southwest Airlines takes viewers on a strange journey complete with an escalator rising out of the grassy earth and flight information displays suspended from tress.

There’s a plane, too, sitting in an open field. Well, rows of seats are there, anyway.

GSD&M crafted this Twilight Zone approach for a Super Bowl spot running in select U.S. markets and streaming national on Peacock.

Amid all manner of airport oddities, folks rush through brambles and bushes to catch a flight.

It’s a disorientating to be sure. But props for the big visual metaphor about Southwest’s efforts to tame the “wild” nature of flight seating.

Brian Billow from O Positive directed.