SB60: T-Mobile Goes Full '90s With Backstreet Boys

And we want it that way

by David Gianatasio February 6, 2026 9:30 am 1 min read Share:

“Tell me why it’s America’s best network. Tell me why Netflix is included and lots of perks.”

The Backstreet Boys perform a brandiferous version of “I Want It That Way” in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl :60 below. Druski’s moved to tears. (Of joy, apparently.) Influencer Pierson Fodé rocks his trademark Stetson and MGK (nee Machine Gun Kelly) makes a cameo after the screaming fans go home.

It’s a neat nod to a tamer time. And nostalgia usually plays well in the Big Game, especially when bolstered by classic tunes.

“This spot is about asking Americans to pause and think about what their wireless provider actually does for them,” says T-Mobole brand chief Lucy McLellan. “We believe people deserve more than just a connection—they deserve more benefits, more transparency and a better overall experience—and that’s what sets T-Mobile apart.”

“Bringing the Backstreet Boys back was a fun way to put a fresh twist on an iconic song and bring that message to life on the biggest stage in the world. The takeaway is simple: it’s better over here.”

Panay Films helped develop the commercial, which is set to drop in the second quarter of Sunday’s NBC telecast.