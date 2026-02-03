Parker Posey Joins McConaughey and Cooper for Uber Eats

The Pro Football Hall of Fame really does look like a juicer

Parker Posey joins Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Copper in an Uber Eats Super Bowl spot that continues the brand’s cheeky “football sells food” conspiracy theory. Special US helped develop the campaign.

Airing in the second quarter, McConaughey goes deep down the rabbit hole, offering lots of “facts” that prove his theory. He serves up athletes with food names, football plays with food names … and don’t get him started on the Pro Football Hall of Fame shaped like a juicer. We’re with him on the juicer. Can’t unsee it.

The spot ends with Copper wanting to squash this beef—which plays nicely into McConaughey’s theory.

As part of the push, Uber Eats is also building a way for fans to create their own Super Bowl ad in-app, in real-time.