McConaughey and Cooper Return to the Big Game for Uber Eats

Matthew's coming for 49ers' Sourdough Sam

by Amy Corr January 26, 2026 9:00 am Share:

Uber Eats dropped a trio of teasers this morning to hype up its Super Bowl entry from Special US.

It’s the brand’s sixth big game appearance. Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper return. Once again, Matthew believes football was made to sell food, while Bradley defends the integrity of the game.

In one teaser, McConaughey drives up to a jogging Cooper and continuously yells “food!” Love how it concludes with Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.”

Another clip shows McConaughey working through his feelings … with help from tiny puppets.

The final teaser presents Sourdough Sam, beloved mascot of the San Francisco 49ers, being interrogated by McConaughey. Sam doesn’t crack, even after Matthew tells him to come clean or he’s toast.