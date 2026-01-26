Super Bowl

Grubhub Teases Wild Style for Big Game Debut

From Anomaly and director Yorgos Lanthimos

by David Gianatasio
January 26, 2026
6:30 am
1 min read
Menu items Grubhub teases for its first Super Bowl commercial include:

  • “Something different” for the food-delivery category.
  • “Surreal, genre-defying style and striking visuals.”
  • “Absurdist humor” and “a new tone for what people should expect far beyond football Sunday.”
  • “Renewed investment” plus a “massive brand refocus.”
  • “Disruption.”

From those boasts in press materials, the ad on the Feb. 8 NBC telecast could serve up … just about anything.

Maybe this :15 promo dropping today will offer some clues:

Hm, a meal’s-eye view. That’s been done before. But those fancy-schmancy dinner guests look repulsed. Excellent.

Grubhub’s SB bid is designed to position the brand as a spunky alternative to rivals such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart (the latter two will also appear in the Big Game).

We’re told that “gimmicks and short-term promos” won’t play into the film, created by Anomaly and Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos. Such elements have been booted, presumably, for something worth an $8 million media buy.

Maybe there’s a sassy AI tiramisu with googly-eyes beneath that lid. Probably not. But like the Rams, we can always dream.

