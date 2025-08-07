Zendaya Waxes Poetic for On Sportswear

Her mantra: 'Be Every You'

by David Gianatasio August 7, 2025 7:45 am 1 min read Share:

Zendaya radiates zen—at peace with her multifaceted self and the universe—as she intros a fall/winter athleisure collection for Swiss sportswear brand On.

“Sometimes, it feels like the world is telling you to be too loud, too quiet, too much, not enough,” she begins in the :30 below.

“Maybe at some point we’ve all tried to choose. But do we really have to?”

If you’re a Hollywood A-list endorser, the answer’s clearly no.

Kidding aside, these themes of harmony and awareness feel attuned to the sleek lines and smooth styles of the leggings, bodysuits, jackets and Cloudzone Moon sneakers on display. Zendaya co-designed the shoes with stylist Law Roach.

Her mantra, and the tagline: “Be Every You.”

It’s a notable change from Zendaya’s previous On forays, such as this wacky space opera and an air-tennis match vs. Roger Federer. Also, the calming vibe’s a world away from fka Twigs’ sweaty, contortionist On commercials, which are exhausting just to watch.

Bardia Zeinali directed Zendaya in the fresh flight, with stills by Emily Lipson.

The 2025 Clio Sports Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Sept. 5.