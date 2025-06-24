FKA Twigs and On Sportswear Combine for a Spring/Summer Capsule Collection
It's soaring to new heights
Amplifying “The Body is Art” initiative from a few months back, Swiss sportswear brand On and FKA twigs teamed up for a spring/summer capsule collection. The marketing around the clothes employs defying gravity as a main theme.
The collection blends performance and style, wearable in all elements of FKA twigs’ day-to-day activities from the recording studio and stage to the gym and more.
This :30 features the artist in the clouds, modeling shorts, tops, sweats and headgear:
“I live a busy and varied life, often moving between training, meetings and studio sessions,” she says. “This is about feeling confident in your body and free to express yourself—whether you’re dancing, creating or just moving through your day.”
The collection is available beginning June 26 at on.com.
CREDITS
Creative Director: FKA twigs
Photographer: Jordan Hemingway
Video Director: Éamonn Zeel Freel
Set Designer: Poppy Luard
Movement Direction: Tom Wilson Leonard
Styling: Georgia Pendlebury
Hair: Louis Souvestre
Makeup: Tilda Mace
Production: Lafour
Retouch: Purple Martin