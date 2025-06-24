FKA Twigs and On Sportswear Combine for a Spring/Summer Capsule Collection

It's soaring to new heights

by Amy Corr June 24, 2025 2:30 pm Share:

Amplifying “The Body is Art” initiative from a few months back, Swiss sportswear brand On and FKA twigs teamed up for a spring/summer capsule collection. The marketing around the clothes employs defying gravity as a main theme.

The collection blends performance and style, wearable in all elements of FKA twigs’ day-to-day activities from the recording studio and stage to the gym and more.

This :30 features the artist in the clouds, modeling shorts, tops, sweats and headgear:

“I live a busy and varied life, often moving between training, meetings and studio sessions,” she says. “This is about feeling confident in your body and free to express yourself—whether you’re dancing, creating or just moving through your day.”

The collection is available beginning June 26 at on.com.

CREDITS

Creative Director: FKA twigs

Photographer: Jordan Hemingway

Video Director: Éamonn Zeel Freel

Set Designer: Poppy Luard

Movement Direction: Tom Wilson Leonard

Styling: Georgia Pendlebury

Hair: Louis Souvestre

Makeup: Tilda Mace

Production: Lafour

Retouch: Purple Martin