Why MLB Built a Baseball Diamond Across Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee

The Braves and Reds match up at the venue on Sunday

by Amy Corr July 31, 2025 11:30 am Share:

On Saturday, baseball and NASCAR will combine when the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves in the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic. The event is slated for Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, and MLB built a regulation-size baseball field across the racing track. Fox provides coverage at 7 p.m. ET.

At press-time on Thursday, more than 85,000 tickets have been sold. That will break the prior MLB paid attendance record of 84,587, set on September 12, 1954, when Cleveland hosted the New York Yankees. Braves legend Chipper Jones will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Reds icon Johnny Bench. Tim McGraw and Pitbull will headline a pre-game concert. And the contest will count in the official standings as a Reds home game.

Sponsors of the event include BuildSubmarines.com, Budweiser, Chevrolet, T-Mobile, Strauss, Mastercard and Corona.

MLB will pay homage to NASCAR with various activations, including a pregame player parade and a “Victory Lane” celebration for the game’s winner, along with a Speedway Classic trophy presentation.

Muse caught up with MLB’s marketing and global events team to learn more about the partnership and what goes into planning such an extravaganza.

Muse: How long was planning the MLB Speedway Classic in place?

MLB: We have been working on the event concept for four years. Racetracks had been eyed for several years. But the size and distance of most don’t allow for intimate viewing the way Bristol Motor Speedway does.

What was the biggest challenge?

Orientating the field to fit the venue—especially with Colossus, Bristol’s massive video-board, nearby. Then, assessing how many people we could fit in the venue with those site conditions and assuring we were giving people a chance to experience the game with the best views possible.

Was it important to hold an MLB game in Tennessee, a state where that’s never been done?

Absolutely. While Tennessee has never hosted an American or National League game, the state has a proud and deeply rooted baseball culture. The Appalachian League for future pros (and now a collegiate summer league) has deep ties to the region. Teams in towns like Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol help cultivate generations of local baseball talent. The state’s Negro League legacy includes legends like Turkey Stearnes, who hailed from Nashville, and storied teams like the Nashville Elite Giants and Memphis Red Sox. Bringing MLB to new markets helps honor that legacy while giving more people the chance to experience the game at its highest level. It’s a meaningful step toward making baseball more accessible, inclusive and connected to communities that have always supported it.

Is this the first time MLB and motorsports have combined?

While the MLB Speedway Classic is the biggest crossover between baseball and motorsports to date, the two have long shared a connection. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran several paint schemes in the early 2000s featuring MLB branding, including a memorable All-Star Game design at Daytona. Budweiser actually brought back that paint scheme with Speedway Classic branding to celebrate this event. Drivers like Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are outspoken baseball fans, often seen attending games.

How did Tim McGraw and Pitbull come on board?

Tim McGraw brings a deep personal connection to baseball through his father, Tug McGraw, who was a beloved World Series-winning pitcher. He has strong ties to the state, and Bristol is recognized as one of the birthplaces of country music. Pitbull is a longtime fan of both baseball and motorsports. He adds a global energy and crossover appeal we were looking for.