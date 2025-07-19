Top WNBA Stars Team Up With Etsy Makers for Merch

Brink, Diggins, Ogwumike and Stewart get crafty

by Christine Champagne July 19, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Nneka Ogwumike

There is plenty of mass-produced sports merch. But Etsy’s Icon Collection, launched over WNBA All-Star Weekend, offers fans of women’s basketball limited-edition, handcrafted items co-designed by four of the sport’s biggest stars—Cameron Brink, Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart—in collaboration with four of the site’s makers.

Explaining the thinking behind the athlete/artisan collab, Dan “Monty” Montalto, senior director, brand marketing at Etsy says, “We weren’t looking for a traditional sponsorship—we wanted to build something rooted in creativity and human connection.”

While Brink worked with Haily Tripp of BlingItOnNails to create press-on nails for the capsule collection, Diggins fashioned a two-piece clothing set with Mary Lo of ByMaryLo.

Ogwumike collaborated with Deja Sparks of DEJASPARKSjewelry on a pair of metal statement earrings. Stewart’s partnership with Hadley Stoub of FromHadley yielded an NYC-inspired charm necklace.

Breanna Stewart

The creative process began with each of the basketball players handpicking an Etsy seller whose creative style spoke to them. “From there, the design journey was a completely collaborative process, from early inspiration and sketching to prototyping and final details,” Montalto explains. “The athletes were deeply involved at every step, and the result is a collection that fully reflects their personal style and stories.”

Each of the players has also curated a selection of Etsy finds, giving fans a deeper sense of their off-court aesthetics, which is something fans are interested in.

“Women’s basketball is having a powerful cultural moment. And these four iconic athletes are at the forefront, not just changing the game, but showing what it means to lead with style, purpose and heart,” Montalto says.