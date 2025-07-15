Stop-Motion Bicycle Seat Belts Out a Tune

And it looks just like gelato

July 15, 2025

I don’t want to live in a world without rapping bicycle seats.

And now I don’t have to, thanks to Italian brand Selle Royal, which just dropped a stop-motion mini-epic touting its upcycled saddle foam made from the remnants of discarded seats.

Thanks to the grinding process, the product in question resembles stracciatella gelato, apparently.

And so, we get a toe-tapping (annoying?) earworm: “Stracciatella Fella.”

If nothing else, that eco-friendly butt-basket carries a tune way better than JanSport’s backpacks.

“We built a true brand entertainment project, where every element—from the music to the visuals, from the tone to the narrative rhythm—was designed to engage and entertain, while remaining fully aligned with the brand’s identity,” says Alberto Damiani, CEO of Milan agency Adverteam, which created the Selle Royal film.

No AI here, just 2,000+ scenes brought to life with Play-Doh and finely detailed tiny sets.

“It reflects our belief that strategic thinking must always spark the creative process, to deliver ideas that truly resonate where people live and interact today,” Damiani says.