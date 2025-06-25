On Brand, Out of Tune: JanSport Backpacks Sing Their Own Praises

Does that sound silly? Well, it is

Hey, off-key JanSport backpacks, zip it already!

Alas, In spots breaking this week, the bags keep disagreeably crooning.

First, an elevator love story: “Your smooth suede bottom looks lovely tonight. I know we just met, but this feels so right.”

Next, with a pink sock wagging like a tongue: “I love the feeling of your things inside my pockets. Every time you pack me, my nonexistent heartbeat skyrockets.”

Our fave mixes things up as two screamy gals hurl one of the backpacks at an insect: “I’d rather hold your stuff than be used as a weapon. My pink bows will last. I know I can take him!”

“Our premise is simple: Every JanSport bag has personality. And we figured, if it could sing, it would,” says Matt Heath, CCO and co-founder at Party Land, which developed the campaign.

The tunes range from power ballads and pop to punk, “exaggerating the emotion—and the puppetry makes it feel weirdly real,” he says.

“It’s a fun and relatable way to reframe the product benefits and remind college-aged and older Gen Z that JanSport’s always there, forever a devoted companion.”

Mophonics created the songs, which were performed by untrained vocalists—as if you couldn’t tell—in an effort to make the approach stand out and especially relatable. Parker Seaman directed via Impossible Studios.

Targeting mainly the college crowd, ads will run on TikTok, YouTube and elsewhere.

In the unlikely event you actually want to heart more, they released two additional videos: