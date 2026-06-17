Serena Hypes Factor's Ready-Made Meals Ahead of Her Wimbledon Comeback

The tennis legend has a hand in menu curation, too

by David Gianatasio June 17, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Serena Williams is hungry these days. For a win in her Wimbledon return … and for Factor’s ready-made truffle-butter fillet mignon, as we learn in the spot below.

At 44, the uber-icon recently hit the grass courts for a Big W tune-up after 4 years away from the sport. She’ll partner with her sister Venus to play doubles at the Grand Slam tournament, which kicks off at month’s end.

Against that backdrop, Factor aced it, so to speak, leveraging the coverage around Williams’ comeback to boost its brand. Serena just signed with the company, and she curates a rotating weekly collection of high-protein, GLP-1-friendly meal options.

“Factor was fairly sure that news of Serena playing in a professional tournament again was going to make headlines,” agency Maximum Effort, which developed the campaign, tells Muse. “So, the idea of an ad in which she gathers her team and announces that she’s ‘changed her mind’ felt like a fun way to lean into the conversation and anticipation.”

“Serena, unsurprisingly, wasn’t afraid to have a little fun with the moment.”

And the partnership makes sense, as Williams is all about strength and fitness, elements Factor emphasizes across its range.

“I’ve always been intentional about what I eat because performing at the highest level starts with taking care of yourself,” Williams says in press materials. “Factor makes eating well easy with meals made from real ingredients that are ready when I am. As a busy mom and athlete, having that kind of quality and convenience is something I truly value.”

Promos began dropping this week across TV and social.