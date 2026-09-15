Sapporo Leans Into a Fugu World

Repping Australia x Japan, Argentina and Sénégal

by Ads of the World September 15, 2026 12:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Sapporo, ‘Prepare for Fugu’

Agency: Sunday Gravy

Sapporo turns its Japanese heritage into an intriguing adventure with “Prepare for Fugu.” A cinematic psychological thriller imagines the paranoia of eating the famously dangerous delicacy, while consumers can enter to win an authentic fugu dining experience in Japan. Extending “So Pour a Sapporo,” the campaign transforms beer drinking into a moment of tension and cultural connection. Read More

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Klinger Viajes, ‘The World Is Waiting for You’

Agency: HelloBrand

It’s late at night in a hospital. An elderly patient has flatlined, and the doctor prepares to pronounce him dead. Before she does, she makes a last-ditch attempt, whispering about Cancun’s beaches, great deals and luxurious amenities. Suddenly, the monitors flicker back to life. Apparently, even death has its limits when there’s a vacation deal on offer. Read More

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Groupe Kirene, ‘Fait de Sénégal’

Agency: Couro Prod

In Dakar, everything happens in two minutes. From 11:59 to 12:01, this film captures the raw rhythm of everyday Senegalese life, from bustling markets to the lagoon and airport, set to the timeless sound of Orchestra Baobab. Shot in stark midday light, it rejects postcard clichés to celebrate a nation that provides for itself. Read More