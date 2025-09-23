NikeSkims Works Up a Sweat With Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Jordan Chiles and More

The collection goes on sale this Friday

The strength of women’s bodies stands front and center in a fresh :45 for NikeSkims. The ad features more than 50 athletes, including Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Madisen Skinner and Serena Williams, along with brand co-founder Kim Kardashian.

The product line includes seven collections and 58 silhouettes that go on sale Sept. 26 online and at flagship stores in NYC and L.A.

“Put my body on a pedestal,” begins Kardashian in “Bodies at Work.” Viewers watch as the athletes strength train in a multitude of ways—from box jumps, cycling, battle ropes and planks.

Ultimately, we’re told to, “Marvel it, understand it, glorify it,” with Kim concluding: “Then you’ll see what I can really do with it.”

The ad was directed by Janicza Bravo, with campaign photography from Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Rob Woodcox.