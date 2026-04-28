Creator Corner: Nibs the Squirrel Is Having a Moment

Plus, Cale Brown and his clones dance for KFC and Joe Ando-Hirsh hits the red carpet

by Christine Champagne April 28, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

After featuring Coachella creators for the last two weeks, we have emerged from the desert to applaud the beloved squirrel puppet Nibs, who rocks in his own shaggy way. Plus, we explore Cale Brown’s dancing clones and admire Joe Ando-Hirsh’s interactions at The Devil Wears Prada 2’s NYC premiere and the wildly colorful creations of artist Aeropalmic.

Social Media’s Favorite Squirrel: Nibs!

Followers have gone nuts for this cute little gray squirrel who has built a massive following (he’s @nibsgonewild on TikTok and @nibsnextdoor on Insta) grinding and grooving in the window of his Florida home to some of his favorite songs. The dancing puppet is actually getting out and about more often these days, partying at the Hard Rock Café and chatting up the likes of Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson and Dave Barco at movie premieres.

Cale Brown Dances for KFC

This digital creator, who has amassed a TikTok following of 10.5 million, is famous for making mesmerizing dance videos featuring multiple versions of himself. He has worked with like GapDenim and Abercrombie, and collabs with fashion brands make sense for a dancer, of course. But a dance video for KFC? Brown just made one. It’s a quirky and unexpected tribute to the brand’s value feast, and I’m here to tell you it works!

Joe Ando-Hirsh Slays the Red Carpet

Joe Ando-Hirsh confidently threaded the needle while playing a mostly fashion-oriented game of This or That with celebrities such as Stanley Tucci and Simone Ashley on the red carpet at The Devil Wears Prada 2’s New York City premiere. Kudos to Threads for thoughtfully choosing a creator. Ando-Hirsh is a graduate of FIT and a fashion designer and the perfect fit for this particular event.

Enter Aeropalmics’ Colorful World

Aeropalmics needs to be on your radar. Describing herself as a multimedia visual adventurer, she is all about creating wonder through playful art. This artist has worked with big brands like Sephora, Coach, Nike and Kiehl’s without ever compromising her colorful vision. Visiting her Instagram page is to be immersed in a unique world that is all her own.