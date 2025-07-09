Let's Do a Cold Plunge Inside Patrick Mahomes' Head

60 (lucky?) fans will share the experience

July 9, 2025

Opposing teams understandably try to get inside Patrick Mahomes’ head. Turns out they’d find nothing between the quarterback’s ears but icy, crisp mountain water and meditative vibes.

Coors Light and Mischief @ No Fixed Address developed a cold plunge promo that features a 5-foot by 4-foot plastic tub that looks just like Patrick’s face, chin bristles included.

Check out the promo below. You could say he’s got a big head. But with three Super Bowl rings and all these endorsements, that’s to be expected.

Folks can donate $15 to Mahomes’ charitable foundation for a chance to splash around inside Pat’s noggin—chilled to 50°F—on July 19, when the big head visits Kansas City. Sixty lucky fans will share the experience. (One at at time, presumably.)

Mini Patrick Plunges will be available to hold your beer—for $40 each—at Shop.CoorsLight.com starting next week.