LeBron Riffs on His Own Legend for Hennessy

His big decision: James-branded cognac for a limited time

by David Gianatasio October 8, 2025 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

“This fall, I’m gonna be taking my talents to Hennessy VSOP.”

King James plays it cute in “The Second Decision,” sending up the famous 2010 video in which he ditched the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat and changed sports history.

Here, he’s on board for cognac in a cheeky mock interview advert engineered by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam:

Bronny’s so ludicrously overexposed. Yet, he still commands viewers’ attention like a true legend. For Hennessy, he gives a hall-of-fame performance, working the facial expressions and tweaking lines for all they’re worth to make a branding splash.

Word of an impending “decision”—perhaps he’d retire after 22 seasons?—ignited interest across the interwebs yesterday, with the spot generating plenty of play once it dropped on social media.

“LeBron embodies a spirit of collective play and social generosity—values that resonate deeply with our own,” says CMO Vincent Montalescot.

“This is a tribute to LeBron’s extraordinary journey and to a defining moment in the history of sport … in a way that is both genuine and celebratory.”