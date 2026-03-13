iPad Goalie Masks Return, This Time for Young People

NHL designers pull out all the stops

by David Gianatasio March 13, 2026 9:15 am 1 min read Share:

Apple expanded its popular iPad goalie mask design initiative to include kids competing in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. And most of these tykes did not mess around.

Fierce depictions reigned, including killer clowns, a roaring lioness, fighter pilots and raging bears. We also see some heartfelt imagery: indigenous drawings, balls of yarn (repping one boy’s pet kitties), plus celebrations of family heroes and NHLers who provide inspiration.

Apart from the vivid product demo, the push shows how tech can bridge the years and provide continuity across generations.

The joy on the children’s faces is authentic and palpable, which serves the brand especially well.

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Canada

Director: Jason Van Bruggen

Production Company: Suneeva

Editing: Outsider Editorial

Director of Photography: Stuart James Cameron

Music: BIG – Kalli J, LiTTie