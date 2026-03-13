iPad Goalie Masks Return, This Time for Young People
NHL designers pull out all the stops
Apple expanded its popular iPad goalie mask design initiative to include kids competing in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. And most of these tykes did not mess around.
Fierce depictions reigned, including killer clowns, a roaring lioness, fighter pilots and raging bears. We also see some heartfelt imagery: indigenous drawings, balls of yarn (repping one boy’s pet kitties), plus celebrations of family heroes and NHLers who provide inspiration.
Apart from the vivid product demo, the push shows how tech can bridge the years and provide continuity across generations.
The joy on the children’s faces is authentic and palpable, which serves the brand especially well.
CREDITS
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Canada
Director: Jason Van Bruggen
Production Company: Suneeva
Editing: Outsider Editorial
Director of Photography: Stuart James Cameron
Music: BIG – Kalli J, LiTTie