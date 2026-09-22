Google Pixel and Soccer Star Jamal Musiala Invite Viewers to 'Reclaim the Moment'

How does his garden grow?

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 22, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

In this fast-paced world, Google Pixel wants consumers to reclaim their personal time for themselves. With that in mind, the brand has launched “Garden Theory” featuring soccer darling Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern Munich.

The social campaign sees Musiala sitting in an idyllic garden trimming grass and reading on a chaise lounge chair, while the fervor of media and the pressures of the pitch surround him.

Musiala’s phone is not far from his grasp. He tells Gemini: “Find a gap in my schedule for gardening.”

He trims topiaries in the shape of opposing team players lining up to create a defensive wall—and cuts a hole through them to see the net.

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Among its partners, Google Pixel worked with AKQA, which led the creative vision and development, as well as Highsnobiety on the project. The spark originated with Musiala. In its research, the creative team found a nugget online about the German footballer heading into nature to recharge and prep for fresh competition.

“We loved that,” says Janosch Eink, head of culture marketing at Google. “The team built the whole concept around the contrast of the match day hustle and the quietness of a garden, taking his personal mindset and turning it into a creative philosophy: ‘Garden Theory.'”

“It’s a world that translates the chaos of match day into pure, quiet confidence, packed with humor and some unexpectedly sharp wisdom.”

The goal is to position the Pixel 11 Pro to help empower people to “reclaim the moment,” he says.

“Across culture, people are becoming more intentional about where they put their attention. Silent book clubs make room for getting lost in a story; walking and hiking groups create space for movement, conversation and connection. The shared desire is to be fully present for whatever matters in that moment.”

The effort speaks to the trending intersection of sports, fashion and digital culture.

“They are converging into a shared space for identity, expression and belonging,” says Eink. “Athletes become style references, sportswear becomes everyday fashion, and fandom unfolds through social feeds, gaming and creator communities. This creates new ways into sport and new audiences for brands: a look, a meme or a personal story can be the entry point. The work with Jamal reflects this broader shift, bringing sporting credibility, fashion imagery and social storytelling into one cultural conversation.”

The campaign runs on Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube through October 21. It also features publisher partnerships across football, fashion, and culture, including GQ, 11 Freunde, Kicker, Pubity and Architectural Digest.

“Let’s all find our inner garden,” Eink says.

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