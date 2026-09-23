Ben Stiller Dressed as One of Broadway's 'Cats' is a Must-See

An unhinged howler for Stiller's Soda and NYC's famous Katz's Deli

by David Gianatasio September 23, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Ben Stiller is a curious cat—and there’s no doing anything about it.

His namesake soda just arrived on the menu at NYC’s legendary Katz’s Delicatessen. Naturally, the Zoolander icon dons full Cats garb and makeup for a promo at the eatery. Riotous riffing ensues, with Ben growing more cat-tankerous with each exchange.

The absurdly amusing 3-minute film co-stars New York Nico, who also directed.

Ben: I thought you wanted to do a whole Cats thing.

Nico: Yeah, Katz’s Deli. “Katz” with a K. And a Z.

Ben: Right. I understand that … now. It was a misunderstanding. I should’ve read the email.

Nico: You didn’t read the email?

Ben: I have my emails read to me. Forget it.

Nico: Well, sometimes you gotta do things for yourself.

Ben: And what do you do? They told me you’re, like, an influencer?

Nico: We don’t like that term.

There’s legit chemistry between the two. Stiller’s pitch-perfect line deliveries and comic timing never quit, while Nico provides the perfect pissed-off foil as he grows increasingly peeved/

Ben: I feel like you’re just looking at my whiskers.

Nico: No no no no.

Ben: Because I just want people to know I don’t usually dress like this. I thought we were doing a tie-in with Cats, the musical.

Nico: Do they sell Stiller’s at Cats, the musical?

Ben: I don’t know. I’ve never seen it.

Ultimately, Stiller drops an F-bomb, fiercely proclaims “I’m a cat! The kitty cat!” and threatens to “pee on your slippers.”

“We’re a New York-born brand inspired by the joy and nostalgia of classic soda, so partnering with a place with this much history feels like a perfect fit,” says Stiller Soda co-founder and CEO Alex Doman.

Sarah Edwards, costume designer for Ben’s mega-hit Severance, produced the Munkustrap outfit.

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