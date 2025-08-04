Fantasy Football Wasn't Rough Enough for Liquid Death and Yahoo

Guillotines will fix that real quick

by David Gianatasio August 4, 2025 11:00 am 2 min read Share:

For Liquid Death, decapitating Tony Hawk and clowns wouldn’t suffice. Now, as the NFL season approaches, it’s off with everyone’s head!

Or, to put it more succinctly, the canned water brand is backing Yahoo’s Guillotine Fantasy Football in 2025-26. In this format, the lowest-scoring team gets chopped each week, and its players become available to the rest of the league.

Merciless stuff, just like this promo:

LD branding includes a logo and other elements throughout the Yahoo experience.

“It’s not just about the game, it’s about connecting with your coworkers, friends and family and about having a shared experience you can laugh about,” LD VP of marketing Greg Fass tells Muse.

“We’ve always approached mainstream sports like football with an outsider’s perspective that pokes fun at how brands typically get involved,” he says. “We held the first ever hydration assistant scouting combine. We also were the first brand to ever bet on the Super Bowl and then hired an actual witch to go to the game to cast spells so we’d win.”

We’re told that each week, fans can kick the eliminated team’s virtual head through the uprights with a finger-flick, paper-football style. So, you’ll learn about good sportsmanship!

Access the league at yahoo.com/fantasy.

The 2025 Clio Sports Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Sept. 5.