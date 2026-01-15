Fanatics Sends Up Nike's 'Bo Knows' to Trumpet Dan Marino Baseball Cards

Dude was a 2-sport superstar. Expect not

by David Gianatasio January 15, 2026 8:00 am

Mari-Knows football? Mari-Knows baseball. Mari-Knows tennis, volleyball and schlocky Hollywood acting, too? We’re talking about an alternate-universe version of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Below, with help from AI, he takes the field, court and spotlight in a cute :90 from Fanatics Collectibles.

The brand goofs on Nike’s legendary Bo Jackson ads of yore, transporting us back to 1979, complete with a thumping Kiss soundtrack.

Instead of “Bo Knows,” however, we meet a fresh-faced Marino. At the time, he was a standout in baseball and football—though ultimately he focused on the latter and enjoyed a storied career (d’uh).

But in this world, Dan’s primed to play two sports and a marketing team salivates over the possibilities … including a rookie baseball card, natch.

No such collectible was actually produced in the disco era. But Dan gets his due here in 2026 through special issue cards from Fanatics’ Bowman set. They show him as a Kansas City Royal (the team that drafted him so long ago).

The campaign zings both sports lore and business tropes to full advantage. Plus there are plenty of Easter Eggs. (“Laces out” indeed!)

This marks the third trippy dual-sports issue from Fanatics, following similarly spoofy initiatives featuring Tom Brady and John Elway.

Indie agency Camp Grizzly helped develop the initiative. John Bonito and Andrew Goodman directed.