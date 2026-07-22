KAP Media Group Wraps San Diego in Dozens of Colossal Wallscapes for Comic-Con

It's a wrap for Marvel's 'Wolverine,' Funko Pop Products from 'Star Wars' and so much more

by Christine Champagne July 22, 2026 11:45 am 4 min read Share:

Photo Credit: Spearhead Media

Downtown San Diego is awash in enormous, vibrant wallscapes celebrating pop culture as Comic-Con, the ultimate fandom convention, rolls into town from July 23-26.

A major presence at Comic-Con since 2011, KAP Media Group is behind more than 20 projects for this year’s event. Its efforts hype brands such as AMC, Prime Video, Paramount+, PlayStation, Funko, ABC and Jazwares in the biggest, boldest ways.

“It’s been extremely rewarding for us to see the city come alive with all the colors and excitement that the wallscapes bring to SDCC each year,” KAP CEO Lori Brabant tells Muse. “We couldn’t do it without our incredible brands and our wonderful hotel partners.”

Here, Brabant details the ins and outs of creating and placing such humongous, eye-catching art:

Photo credit: Spearhead Media

MUSE: Tell me about some of the campaigns you are doing this year.

Lori Brabant: We are thrilled to be working with Sony PlayStation in several ways this year. To celebrate Marvel’s Wolverine, coming to PS5 on 9.15.26, we have installed a massive wallscape in the air at the Omni and will be on the ground below with an activation serving fans slushies, distributing giveaways and a consumer photo moment with the Sentinel Head, making this a perfect in-the-air and on-the-ground moment.

AMC is back and highlights a new series and some crowd favorites. The Yaga cast has taken over the Hilton Gaslamp wallscape. Fans are excited about this new series coming to AMC+.

Photo credit: Spearhead Media

How far in advance—or maybe I should ask, how not-so-far in advance—did you begin working on this year’s Comic-Con project?

We begin working on our offerings for the next year’s Comic-Con literally right after we wrap the current year. So, this is a year-long project. Most of our brands will renew with us nine months in advance. But we also secure brands up to four to six weeks before Comic-Con commences.

Photo credit: Spearhead Media

No two buildings are the same, and there are people working and living in them. What are the challenges in creating wallscapes given such circumstances?

That is what makes our wallscapes so cool and also challenging. These are buildings and not billboards. So, we build a very detailed template and work with the creative teams on the design and also on call-outs for where to place faces and words so they aren’t obstructed. We have very seasoned and experienced installers who know how to place our vinyl wraps in a safe and professional way.

They really are a sight to see.

It starts with the scale, as our wallscapes range from 4,000 square feet to over 35,000 in San Diego. So you can’t miss them anywhere you go. On top of that, it’s the design and creative elements that are incorporated into each unique wallscape. They are truly works of art.

Photo credit: Spearhead Media

These wallscapes are not permanent. Does it almost feel like a shame to take them down?

We love the feeling that this is temporary and fleeting. It builds the excitement around them each year as fans and brands can’t wait to see what will go on the walls for this major cultural event. If they were there for a long time, we would lose some of that anticipation, and they wouldn’t be as impactful.

KAP is a women-owned company. Are there many women-owned companies in this space? And as a women-owned company, do you approach this work differently?

I can’t say for certain, but from what I’ve seen, there are very few—if any other—women-owned companies doing what we do in this space. That said, I don’t think being women-owned changes how we approach work. We run KAP on a few core beliefs: reputation isn’t a given, it’s earned, be good people who work with good people, and impermanence is our superpower. Those are the standards we hold ourselves to, always.