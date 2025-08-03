Decathlon Transforms French Soccer Star Into 'Teacher for a Day'

With Antoine Griezmann and nods to soccer culture

French soccer star Antoine Griezmann transforms into a teacher for a day in a fun campaign for Decathlon.

With back-to-school approaching, the European sporting-goods retailer aims to hype its new boot, the CLR Red. The global campaign was created by agency Lafourmi (aka The Fan Syndicate Group).

“Same Boots, Same Passion” features a short film with the megastar on the first day of school at the CLR Academy. Griezmann throws out pop quizzes to students. First test: do they have their CLRs?

Students put their boots on the table, and class begins, with nods to Antoine’s personal achievements and soccer history.

The goal was to create a new kind of film, according to David Philip, Lafourmi’s ECD: “Different in the way football is portrayed, different in how Antoine is highlighted—and most of all, different in tone. We wanted to make a big impact. And to make it cool.”

“Griezmann is intended to infuse the shoe with his aura—his talent, his experience in the game, but also his sense of humor,” Philip says. “Antoine is also someone who genuinely enjoys being close to people. We wanted to show that side of him as well.”

“The CLR that Griezmann wears on the pitch is the same as the one available in stores: affordable and ready for everyone,” Philip says. “The tagline is meant to express just that: ‘You share the same passion as Antoine, so you can wear the same shoes.’ But it can also be read the other way around: ‘Antoine shares the same passion as you, and he wears the same shoes as you.'”

Griezmann’s initials appear on the new boot.

The spot runs on Griezmann’s platforms and Decathlon’s social media. It will also appear in the brand’s retail stores.