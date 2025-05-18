Costner, Kaling Suit Up for NBA Finals

Plus unforgettable moments with Kobe, Shaq and LeBron

by David Gianatasio May 18, 2025

Kevin Costner’s got a pretty mean junior sky hook. It’s not quite as epic as Magic Johnson’s legendary game-winner in the 1987 NBA Finals. Still, Kev wrings all the drama he can from tossing a paper cup into a trashcan.

Translation’s 2025 Finals promo also features Mindy Kaling’s interpretation of Steph Curry’s “night, night” celebration after she beats her dad at ping-pong.

Such scenes are intercut with footage of Kobe, Shaq and Lebron, plus scenes with fans of all sorts emulating their hoops heroes.

With Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable” as the soundtrack, the work draws parallels between sports, music and Hollywood, placing the league’s championship at the forefront of pop culture.

It’s a familiar NBA marketing strategy. Here, the celebs feel kind of random—Costner and Kaling? And the song feels kind of played out from a million ads and movies.

Even so, director Paul Geusebroek delivers. The brisk pace and quick cuts work in the film’s favor. There’s unexpected imagery to draw the eye plus star power to please.

“This campaign captures the excitement and anticipation of what’s ahead, while celebrating the stars who have risen to the occasion in the past,” says NBA CMO Tammy Henault. “The Finals are upon us, and when you watch, you’re likely to witness truly unforgettable basketball moments.”

The push arrives amid an NBA postseason TV ratings rebound following a regular-season decline. The work breaks today across digital platforms, supported by print, audio and OOH elements.