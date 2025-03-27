Aviation Gin: Ryan Reynolds and Bryan Reynolds Team Up for Opening Day

'Nothing but net' might not apply to baseball after all

by Amy Corr March 27, 2025

Ryan Reynolds, Aviation Gin and Maximum Effort launched an MLB Opening Day spot chock full of sports lingo used .. awkwardly. Makes sense, since Ryan’s known more of a soccer guy.

“Happy opening match everyone,” says Ryan, before star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates steps up to the plate and questions RR’s “love” for baseball.

For example, “triple play” isn’t the happy flex Reynolds thinks it is. And his use of “nothing but net” leads Bryan to ask: “Has Ryan ever seen baseball?”

To continue the festivities, Aviation is offering fans a coupon for $10 off a bottle. Fans can text AVIATION to 24272, upload proof of purchase and once validated, $10 will be sent via Venmo/Paypal.

Happy Opengin Day!