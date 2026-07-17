Why Great Designers Need Less Design Inspiration

Today, judgement defines great creatives

by Ryan Booth July 17, 2026 11:00 am 4 min read Share:

When I was growing up, skateboarding changed how I saw the world. I was obsessed with board graphics. My sketchbooks were full of drawings of my favorite images, logos and photos.

But looking back, it wasn’t just the design that influenced me. It was the photos in Thrasher and Transworld, the music in skate videos, the clothes, stickers and personalities. It felt like more than a sport. It was a whole culture with its own way of seeing things.

At the time, I didn’t realize I was doing more than figuring out what looked cool. I was developing my own taste.

Photography taught me something similar. It wasn’t simply about learning to use a camera. It was about noticing things most people miss: how light hits a building, how a composition is balanced or the moment that makes an ordinary scene interesting.

Once you start noticing such things, inspiration isn’t something you have to search for. You pick it up as you go. A song might shape a brand story. A conversation could spark a new idea. A photo might inspire a layout. A book, a city or even a great meal can change how you see things.

The best creative ideas rarely come from one place. They emerge when different interests, experiences and perspectives come together. That feels more important now than ever.

The internet has made creative knowledge available to everyone. We all have access to the same software, tutorials, creative references and AI tools. In this environment, simply being able to execute ideas isn’t enough to stand out anymore.

Today, it’s judgment, more than skill or inspiration, that separates great creatives.

That’s what taste is all about: knowing which ideas are worth bringing to life. It’s about recognizing which direction to follow and which one to ignore. It’s about realizing that something might look great but isn’t right for the objective, and appreciating that sometimes the simplest idea is actually the strongest one.

This doesn’t mean we should stop studying great design. That’s how we learn the craft. But craft and perspective aren’t the same thing.

You build your craft by studying design. You build perspective by living your life. I’ve made this a conscious part of how I approach creativity.

I stopped filling my social feeds with only design inspiration. Instead, I started following music, photography, architecture, fashion, sports, culture and friends. I spend much of my week thinking about creativity, so I don’t need every free moment to be about design. These other interests aren’t separate from creative work. They make it richer.

I was reminded of this just last week. Our company closed offices on both sides of the border for an extended Canada Day and Fourth of July break. I spent five days up north with my family. We cooked, caught up on books, had cannonball contests in the lake, and my wife and I went to see a band we’ve loved for years playing nearby.

For five days, we didn’t talk about branding, advertising or design. The most creative thing we did was look for the prettiest rocks to bring home.

When I returned to work, I didn’t have a new reference folder or mood board. What I had was something more valuable. Experiencing something different has made me feel more creative. That’s a lesson I’ve learned repeatedly.

The more experiences you have, the bigger your creative vocabulary becomes.

This isn’t about constantly chasing new experiences or collecting moments for the sake of it. It’s about staying curious, paying attention and remaining open to ideas from anywhere. Every book you read, conversation you have and interest outside your job quietly becomes something you’ll draw on later, often when you least expect it.

In a world where everyone has the same inspiration, technology and tools, the real creative advantage belongs to those who see things differently, use good judgment and develop a point of view that no one else can copy.