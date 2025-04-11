The Art of 'Unreasonable Creativity'

Embracing people, business and culture

by Rob Kottkamp April 11, 2025 12:00 am 3 min read Share:

There’s a tension in our industry that we don’t talk about enough: creativity vs. client service. Some believe that advertising is about pushing boundaries at all costs, that creativity can only thrive in defiance of clients or constraints. That going above and beyond to serve client brands or business objectives is somehow the death of creativity.

This kind of thinking is easy. But it’s lazy. And it’s wrong.

The reality is, creativity doesn’t exist in isolation. Anyone can make something great. But the best ideas happen when we’re making things that matter—things that leave a mark on people, business and culture.

That work doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens through partnership.

Will Guidara, the mastermind behind Unreasonable Hospitality, transformed Eleven Madison Park into one of the best restaurants in the world. Not by reinventing food, but by reimagining the guest experience. He didn’t see guests as an obstacle to culinary creativity—he saw them as the secret ingredient. When they turned their focus to putting an unreasonable level of care into the guest experience, they created something greater than the sum of their culinary and service excellence.

Guidara argues that service is black and white, while hospitality unfolds in full color.

In advertising, we have the same choice. Do we see our role as transactional—delivering campaigns, checking boxes, answering the brief? Or do we embrace a kind of “unreasonable hospitality” in how we make our work?

When we bring an unreasonable level of care to how we show up—for our clients, for each other, for the people on the other end of what we create—we elevate everything. The trust we build makes space for bigger creative swings. The relationships we nurture allow us to advance ideas that matter.

When done right, the service we provide isn’t a burden on creativity. It’s the foundation that allows it to thrive.

At Eleven Madison Park, multiple Michelin stars weren’t achieved despite their unreasonable approach to hospitality—they were a result of it. And in advertising, the greatest work doesn’t happen in opposition to client partnerships. It happens because of them.

This mindset is reflected in our recent work for Maimonides Health, Brooklyn’s largest healthcare system. Instead of leaning into the overproduced norms of healthcare advertising, we co-created a campaign with our clients and the community they serve—real doctors, real nurses, real Brooklynites, real pride.

“My Bklyn. My Care.” became more than a tagline. It became a love letter to the people of Brooklyn, built on shared values, cultural fluency, and trust. Because the best ideas go beyond the brief and reflect the people they’re meant to reach.

Creativity isn’t dead. But if we want to keep it alive, we have to stop guarding it like a family heirloom. Creativity doesn’t need a bodyguard. It needs champions. People willing to roll up their sleeves, lean into the hard conversations, and do the work to make bold ideas real.

Because the most powerful thing we can do is bring creativity to the table with unreasonable care—turning every brief into an invitation, and every idea into a moment that truly matters.