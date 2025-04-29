Singer Chelsea Cutler Takes Lids Out to the Ballgame

Nue agency combines music, sports and fashion

by Jesse Kirshbaum April 29, 2025

Chelsea | Photo courtesy of Astra Studios

As a cultural marketing agency, you get to wear a lot of … hats.

This month, we launched a campaign with Lids and ’47 Brand called “Clean Up Season” starring singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler. Lids wanted to reimagine baseball for “her,” blending the nostalgia of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with modern fashion.

So, we helped create an initiative celebrating fans while empowering off-field style and showcasing ’47 Brand’s colorful icons in everyday life.

To commemorate the start of MLB season, the work is prominently featured in 1,400 Lids stores across America.

And Lids held a gala event at their 5th Ave., NYC location, premiering new customization technology and celebrating their collaboration with Chelsea.

The roll-out tapped into some key trends:

Customization: Lids makes no two hats the same and offers the ability to bend your cap to perfection. We will see the demand for unique "1-of-1s" on the rise.

IRL Retail Experiences: Our efforts include an espresso martini bar activation, influencers running wild testing the new tech, a heavy press presence and lots of networking. So, LIDS shows what can be achieved when you draw people into retail activations.

Style Shifts: The campaign features loafers, socks, trench coats and baseball caps, plus a chic new look for the LIDS storefronts across America.

Storytelling Through Influencers: The creator and influencer market is a great way to boost IRL experiences and get the word out. It's not just about the 20 people in the building, but the tens of millions who are watching on their phones. As influencers go deeper into their niches and hone their storytelling craft, the content keeps getting more informative.

Musicians As the Ultimate Influencers: Using major-label recording artist Chelsea Cutler as the hero for this spring campaign allowed more reach, consumer touchpoints and talkability.

We know how powerful music artists can be in this role by leveraging their voice, image, fanbase and creative potential. These resonate differently than other celebrity and influencer campaigns.

Such partnerships offer an opportunity for the music business and a clear advantage for retail brands.

Chelsea | Astra Studios