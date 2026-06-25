Craft Brewer Protests ICE at FIFA World Cup

Drafting a response to U.S. immigration enforcement's tournament presence

by David Gianatasio June 25, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

As political protests go, this one’s pretty tame. But sometimes, piquing public interest works wonders, where shouts of dissent can get lost in the din.

Finnish brewery Olarin Panimo and agency United Imaginations just introduced a 4.9 percent lager available at Helsinki bars as part of an initiative called “Best Served Without ICE.”

Of course, the name refers to the controversial security role played by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at stadiums hosting World Cup matches this summer.

“Sporting events should be an arena for building community spirit and shared passion, not for intimidation,” says Ville Leino, an Olarin Panimo founder.

The effort feels sincere but not overblown, making its point through wordplay that most Americans—and, sadly, many folks around the world—will readily understand.

“The beer’s name works on two levels: Good beer is best served without ice, and football is better without ICE. It’s a simple statement rooted in who we already are as a brand,” Leino tells. Muse.

“The U.S. often sets the tone for broader developments across the Western world, so it felt important to acknowledge the situation in the host country in a way that was authentic to our football culture and our values.”

“It also reinforces the kind of brand we want to be: socially aware, playful and willing to take a stand when it genuinely matters. We know one small Finnish brewery won’t change the world. But we live in fragmented times, and if we can make even a few people feel they’re not alone in what they believe, that’s meaningful enough for us.”

The brand last waded into world affairs in 2022, with projects centered on transformations of the “Z” symbol associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Only take a stand when it’s genuinely connected to your brand, your community and your values. People can tell the difference between conviction and opportunism,” Leino says.

“Keep the message simple and relevant instead of trying to comment on everything. A clear, authentic point of view is far more powerful than broad virtue signalling—and if you choose to speak up, be prepared to stand behind it.”