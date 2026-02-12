Warner Chappell's Kristin Genovese on Celebrating the Grateful Dead

It's all about community

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 12, 2026 6:15 am Share:

Kristin is VP of creative sync and advertising at Warner Chappell Music.

Muse caught up with Kristin after Warner’s pop-up in San Francisco during Super Bowl weekend celebrating the music and community surrounding the Grateful Dead.

Kristin, tell us …

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Our team at Warner Chappell had music placed in 9 spots during Super Bowl 60 but my favorite was Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” for Michelob Ultra. This one took teamwork across several departments to get over the finish line.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Among the parties and events during Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco this past Saturday, Warner Music Group collaborated on a lively pop-up celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead on their home turf, in the heart of Haight-Ashbury. It was inspired by Bob Weir’s quote, “I believe it’s the music that’s going to bring this country together.” The team sought to celebrate the unifying power of music during a weekend when all eyes and ears were on San Francisco.

The event took place in and around Love on Haight, an official Grateful Dead merchandise retailer. It featured live music fronted by Grahame Lesh, founding member Phil Lesh’s son, who is carrying the torch of the Dead into the next generation. We also had exclusive merch and a raffle supporting the Weir Family non-profit Further Foundation. We hosted clients from brands, ad agencies, tech companies, sports networks and more in hopes of continuing the conversation around the Dead and their imagery, lyrics and songs. I’m most proud that we stayed true to the ethos of the Dead, including the fans and the community, inviting decision-makers into their universe, which made for an authentic experience that resonated beyond your typical networking event. We’re pushing to land the perfect first commercial sync for the Grateful Dead!

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

When I experienced The Sphere in Las Vegas, I’ve never been more excited about the future and power of live music.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Rosalia’s latest album on every front—the production, the lyrics (thank you translation feature on streamers), the collaborations, the visuals. She takes it to the next level and I hope to catch her show at MSG this spring.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

I’ve been blown away by everything Yorgis Lanthimos does. His films leave me thinking long after I leave the theater.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

In my experience, brands love to work with artists that are organically engaging with their product. Consistent brand loyalty and sharing authentic enthusiasm for a brand is a great place to start.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

The earlier the better. Concepting projects with music at the forefront leads to no surprises, clear budget alignment and engaging the artist or estate on what’s possible. This can result in landing your dream track or exceeding expectations.

